DENVER — All this week on 9NEWS mornings, you’re going to see some familiar faces. We’re invited former anchors and reporters to join us. 

Mark Koebrich retired from 9NEWS in 2016 after 46 years on the air.  He hasn't gone far and, in the time since, has made regular guest appearances to anchor newscasts and report on Alzheimer’s disease.

Koebrich joined the 9NEWS team in 1978 as the station's southern bureau reporter. He later helped launch the 6 a.m. newscast and most recently anchored numerous evening newscasts including 9NEWS at 4 p.m. alongside Kim Christiansen.

Mark Koebrich and Kim Christiansen.

During his tenure, he followed the Broncos during several Super Bowls and traveled to cover the Olympics in China, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta.

None of that, though compared to the coverage of the historic visit from Pope John Paul II as part of World Youth Day in 1993.

It was the first time ever the United States hosted the event, which is organized for young people by the Roman Catholic Church and held every two to three years in different locations.  

"World Youth Day was thousands of young pilgrims who came from all over the country, converged on Denver," Koebrich recalled. "It was at Cherry Creek in August."

The station had big plans for the event.

"Channel 9, in usual fashion, went after it with all its passion," Koebrich said. "We had probably 15 live cameras. We had 70 technicians, all of our live trucks."

All of the station's resources were involved in the massive coverage effort, but things didn't go quite as planned. The mistakes though made for some memorable coverage. 

"The sun was coming up, they come to me and they say, 'alright everybody, get ready, we're going live standby.' We're bringing all of our cameras up at 6 a.m.  and all of the sudden, all of the other cameras were dead."

Koebrich and everyone else had to improvise, which is often the case in live television.

"I realized, I'm standing in the middle of a bunch of sleeping kids, and I have no idea what I'm going to do. In our ear, they're going 5, 4, 3..."

His photographer looked at him and said start waking up kids. And they did just that, on live television.

Mark Koebrich wakes up a teen who had camped out for World Youth Day in 1993.
KUSA

"We were dragging them out of sleeping bags, it was great TV, but it was purely the result of a technical problem," Korebrich said. "I was almost disappointed when they said, 'OK, throw to Mike.'"

So what is Mark Koebrich up to now? He's still on the air here at 9NEWS where he fills the senior reporter role.

"I relish the title," Koebrich said. "And I love the beat, and it's where I am in my life right now and I think have a lot of instructive things to say and to pass on to people who are also at that point in their life, sandwiched between children and older parents."

He and his wife, Kathy have several grandchildren who live in California. They're also caregivers for Kathy's almost 90-year-old mother. 

"Her mom is undergoing a lot of change and that requires a lot of adapting," Koebrich said. "I don't think we ever thought that we would become responsible for parents. That's a revelation."

KUSA

For now, he's enjoying more family time while continuing to appear on 9NEWS occasionally.

"I'm still really enjoying. I love being part of it. I think this is the new retirement."

9NEWS employees say farewell to Mark Koebrich
Mark Koebrich being goofy with Sports Anchor Drew Soicher (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Assistant News Director Tim Ryan (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with 9NEWS Crime and Justice Reporter Anastasiya Bolton (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Assignment Desker Ana Campbell (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with 9NEWS Photojournalist Andy Buck (CREDIT: Rico Meyer/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with 9NEWS Photojournalist Scott Wright (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich jokes around with 9NEWS Producer Kerry Leary (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with his all-star 9NEWS Weekend Team: Meteorologist Danielle Grant, Anchor Christine Noel and Sports Anchor Rod Mackey (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Digital Producer Bobbi Sheldon (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with his former News Director Patti Dennis (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with 9NEWS Reporter TaRhonda Thomas (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Interactive Media Producer Kelly Jensen (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with 9NEWS Anchor Kim Christiansen (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
9NEWS Anchor Kim Christiansen tears up at the thought of Mark Koebrich leaving (Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich talks with Anchor Gary Shapiro with Photojournalist Scott Wright in the background (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Editor Melanie Towler (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Interactive Media Producer Amanda Kesting (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Tim Dietz (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Executive Producer Linda Kotsaftis (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Network Systems Administrator Eddy Hoffer (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Anchor Gary Shapiro (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich goofs off with Executive Producer Linda Kotsaftis (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Managing Editor Megan Jurgemeyer (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Gary Shapiro waves goodbye to Mark Koebrich (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with 9NEWS General Manager Mark Cornetta (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with his former News Director Patti Dennis (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Producer Development Program member Claire Sisun (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Bill Boyer (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Producer Jeremy Moore (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Assistant News Director Tim Ryan (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Assignment Desk Brooke Way (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
9NEWS Reporter Steve Staeger mourns the empty chair of Mark Koebrich (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Anchor Kim Christiansen and Producer Ariel Peele (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Digital Producer Blair Shiff (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Anchor Christine Noel (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)
Mark Koebrich with Director Lawrence Gibbs (CREDIT: Andy Buck/9NEWS)