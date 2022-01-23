Ricardo Martinez, advocate for Latino students in Denver, dies

Martinez founded Padres & Jóvenes Unidos, a community group fighting for equity in education.

DENVER — Colorado's Latino community has lost one of its most well-known advocates and leaders. Ricardo Martinez died last week.

Martinez founded Padres & Jóvenes Unidos, a community group fighting for equity in education. The group in December changed its name to Movimiento Poder.

Movimiento Poder confirmed Martinez's death in a Facebook post Sunday.

A few days ago, we lost an incredible Chicano leader, Ricardo Martinez. I am saddened to think that he is no longer with... Posted by Movimiento Poder on Sunday, January 23, 2022

"Ricardo gave his life to social justice. He contributed to many campaigns/flights throughout the country from a very young age," the group said in a post. "He also played a leading role in building Padres Unidos. An organization that was much needed for Mexican and Chicano parents to work on education issues 30 years ago. Padres Unidos has been a political home for many, including myself. He taught us that we are meant to show up, take up space and be unapologetic when speaking our truth. He will forever live in our hearts. His legacy will continue."

