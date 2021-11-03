Denver Fire provides Dignified Honors for Richard Pula

The motorcade took Pula on his final ride through the district he served.

DENVER — Denver Fire Department (DFD) provided dignified honors for fallen firefighter Richard Pula, Thursday morning.

The dignified honors motorcade took Pula past several fire stations in the district before arriving at the Colorado Professional Firefighters Events Center, located at 12 Lakeside Lane in Edgewater, where his funeral is scheduled to be held.

>Video above is a December 2020 9NEWS story about a new program that is offering firefighters early cancer screenings.

In 2015, Pula was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and passed away on March 1, 2021.

Pula retired from the department in 2018 after his diagnosis.

Pula was a firefighter for 16 years and had beaten cancer once before.