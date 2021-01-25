Denver radio staple Rick Crandall departs KEZW

Crandall has left EZ 1430 after 30 years.

DENVER — A staple of Denver's broadcast community signed off the airwaves on Monday.

Rick Crandall left his on-air position at Denver's KEZW EZ 1430 on Monday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"Over the last 30 years I would often hear from listeners of KEZW, 'You can’t ever leave!' and I would always reply, 'I'll be there as long as my key opens the door,'" said Crandall. "Well, this morning at 8 a.m. my key stopped working as the KEZW we all knew and loved is no longer."

"And before I share one more thought you need to know this: Entercom made a business decision to change the format and they didn’t fire me, there’s just no place for me now," said Crandall. "I couldn’t ask for this to have ended any better than it did and have nothing but appreciation for the way they handled this with me."

Crandall's Denver radio career, which began at KEZW in 1991, also including a stint at KOSI 101. A Colorado Broadcaster of the Year, Crandall had been on the KEZW airwaves weekdays from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crandall said he will continue his work with the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora, a site commemorating the nearly 6,000 Coloradans killed or missing in action.

"My radio career is over and I’m at peace with that," said Crandall. "However, I’ll still be working on the Colorado Freedom Memorial and staying engaged in other ways and I know we’ll still see one another."

"Now, it’s time for me to pass the torch to the next generation of broadcasters who deserve their time to shine," said Crandall.

