DELTA, Colo. —

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has swelled to 100 acres on U.S. Forest Service land nine miles east of Ridgway.

According to a news release from the forest service, the Cow Creek Fire was first reported early Wednesday morning in the Uncompahgre Wilderness south of Chimney Rock and Courthouse Mountain.

At this point, most of the firefighting efforts have happened on the east side of the fire, with help from aircraft. People in the area can expect to see smoke, especially early in the morning, the release said.

No structures have been lost and none are threatened, according to firefighters.

Numerous forest service trails in the area are closed due to the firefighting activity.

