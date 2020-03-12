RiNo Arts District parts way with Crush Walls

"The RiNo Art District is no longer affiliated with Crush Walls," the district's creative director said.

DENVER — The RiNo Art District has parted ways with the annual Crush Walls street art and graffiti festival.

"The RiNo Art District is no longer affiliated with Crush Walls," said Tracy Weil, co-founder and creative director of the district. "We'll be continuing to provide paid opportunities for artists with our mural programming and new events in 2021."

Weil did not detail a reason for the decision to part ways.

Crush Walls celebrated its 11th year in the Mile High City in September. The popular annual event featured dozens of local artists, and even a few international ones, who created colorful murals throughout the RiNo neighborhood.

"Street art in the art district will continue to create vivid images and bold messages that are so important during these times," Weil said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.