ESTES PARK, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a car that was speeding, and traveling the wrong direction smashed into a stopped vehicle in front of the Alpine Visitor Center Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), according to a release from the park.

The stopped vehicle was pushed up onto the sidewalk in front of the visitor center, the release says. No pedestrians were struck or injured in the incident, according to the release.

The initial vehicle continued out the inbound entrance lane and narrowly missed a park volunteer, the park's release says. It traveled over rocks in the small island separating the Alpine Visitor Center from Trail Ridge Road, crossed over Trail Ridge Road and flipped onto the tundra near the Ute Trail, before eventually coming to rest on its tires approximately 75 feet off of Trail Ridge Road.

There were eight passengers in the vehicle, the release says. Five passengers, including two children, were taken by ambulance to Estes Park Health.

The children were not properly restrained when the incident occurred, according to the release. Three of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Two passengers who were in the stopped vehicle that was hit did not need medical attention.

