Colorado deputy reported missing for a second time, last seen in RMNP

Kevin Sypher, an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, was last seen on Monday in the Wild Basin Area.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man from Parker was reported missing on Monday in the Wild Basin area of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

Kevin Sypher, a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was with a family member on Sunday in the Sandbeach Lake parking area near the Wild Basin entrance and walked away from the vehicle he was traveling in, an RMNP spokesperson said. Wild Basin is in the southeastern area of RMNP off Colorado 7 near Allenspark.

A group of people were searching for Sypher on Monday when a park ranger met up with them, RMNP said. Rangers then began their own search and investigation.

Park staff saw a man matching Sypher's description walking west on Wild Basin Road near Copeland Lake on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Due to that information, searchers continued looking for Sypher along Wild Basin Road, the river corridor and up the Summer Trailhead, RMNP said.

On Wednesday, a dog team from Front Range Rescue Dogs joined RMNP Search and Rescue, concentrating their search efforts around the Summer Trailhead and up to Copeland Falls, RMNP said. A regular park visitor told Search and Rescue that they had seen a man matching Sypher's description near the Wild Basin Summer Trailhead on Monday.

RMNP said active searches for Sypher have been suspended. Park staff will continue to patrol the Wild Basin area, RMNP said. Searches may resume if any more clues or information are provided, officials said.

Sypher is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Sypher previously had been reported missing from Parker on April 27. He was located in the Denver area and was reunited with family on April 29.