CSP to discuss charges after video shows truck slam into motorcycle on I-25

The Aug. 16 on the highway near Castle Pines was captured by the dash camera of another driver.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon to discuss charges related to a road rage incident involving a truck and motorcycle that was recorded by a dash camera.

The video showed from Aug. 16 shows a black pickup truck running a motorcycle off Interstate 25 and into a barrier in the Castle Pines area.

CSP interviewed the driver of the pickup on the scene and released him. But footage from another driver's dashcam, along with witness accounts, prompted CSP to reopen the investigation as a possible road rage incident.

CSP plans to hold a briefing about the case at 12 p.m. Thursday.

The man on the motorcycle was 54-year-old Quentin Quidley. He was on a bike trip with his brother and two of their friends just passing through Colorado. A tradition for the brothers, one of them said.

>In the video above Quentin Quidley describes what happened

Quentin Quidley's little brother, James Quidley, was riding alongside his older brother before the incident. James Quidley said they were coming up fast on another truck, and jumped into the left-hand lane to avoid a crash. That move, he said, forced the driver of the black truck to brake.

The brothers took off, to put some distance between themselves and that driver. But several miles up the road, they saw the black truck cross four lanes to approach them again.

"So we take off a little bit, to get some distance between us. I think it’s all over and we start cruising again," said James Quidley. "About two or three miles down the road, I see him coming up in the right lane. I couldn’t believe he did what he did... To have him come from that right lane and put me and my brother on the shoulder... That was bad enough.

"How we didn’t wreck then is beyond me. Him and my brother had some words. Then he gave a second little swerve, hit my brother’s faring, caused my brother to hit the wall. And I just watched my brother start tumbling in front of me," James Quidley said breaking down.

"Nobody should have to witness that. That is horrific," he said.

Quentin Quidley had five broken ribs, a fractured skull and face, and a broken right ankle from the incident.