JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado —

The attorney who was representing the semi-truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people and injured several others is no longer involved in the case.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the Texas truck driver who faces 41 charges in connection with the April 25 crash, said the decision for his attorney Rob Corry to no longer represent him was mutual and that “they’re like family.”

Aguilera-Mederos is in the process of finding a new attorney who will represent him in a case that could end with him serving decades in the Colorado Department of Corrections if he is convicted.

Among Aguilera-Mederos’ charges are vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault.

KUSA

Corry’s fitness to serve as Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney has been called into question in recent months. He has been arrested four times, including once for a DUI in late September.

During a hearing in October, prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to hold a hearing to determine if Corry had conflicts of interest in the case and was able to provide Aguilera-Mederos his Constitutional right to an effective counsel.

Aguilera-Mederos is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 1, 2020 for the deadly crash. According to Lakewood Police, the Texas man was behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer that was hauling lumber on I-70 when it barreled into stopped traffic in Lakewood.

RELATED: Trial date set for suspect in fiery I-70 crash

RELATED: Prosecutors file motion addressing concerns over attorney for truck driver charged in fiery I-70 crash

RELATED: Attorney Rob Corry arrested for DUI, his 3rd arrest since June

RELATED: DA wants sanctions against I-70 crash defense lawyer

Aguilera-Mederos told police that his brakes had gone out while he was coming down the highway from the mountains -- something prosecutors said could be virtually possible to prove since the semi was destroyed in the crash and its fiery aftermath.

Four men were killed in the wreck:

Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson

William Bailey, 67, of Arvada

Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver

Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada

Ten other people were hurt -- two of them seriously.

At the time of the crash, Aguilera-Mederos was working for Castellano 03 Trucking LLC, based in Houston. The trucking company has a documented history of safety issues, including prior problems relating to brakes.

RELATED: Attorney Robert Corry arrested again after police say he was waving a sword and threatening people

RELATED: Attorney for suspect in fiery I-70 crash charged with kidnapping, vehicle theft at DIA after reportedly hitting vehicles, threatening ex-fiance

RELATED: 'My deepest condolences to the families': I-70 crash suspect shares Facebook message after posting bond

RELATED: The answers to your questions about the deadly truck crash on I-70

RELATED: Truck driver charged with 40 counts in fiery I-70 crash that killed 4 people

RELATED: Former detective explains the many layers of major crash investigations

RELATED: 'If the last thing you hear is, 'I love you,' that’s pretty good:' Wife remembers victim of I-70 crash

RELATED: 'It was an accident and it's tragic': Attorney for truck driver arrested in fiery I-70 crash says

RELATED: Bond set for man accused of causing fiery crash on I-70 that killed 4

RELATED: Texas truck driver faces 4 counts of vehicular homicide after fiery I-70 crash

RELATED: 'I'm lucky to be alive': I-70 crash victim credits 2 passersby with saving her

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS