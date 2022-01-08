Body found in Denver lake believed to be missing 11-year-old girl

The girl was reported missing earlier Monday morning.

DENVER — A body that was found in Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver is believed to be that of an 11-year-old girl with autism who'd gone missing, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Monday.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of 44th Avenue and North Pecos Street about a missing 11-year-old girl with autism who'd left her home.

Officers began a grid search for the girl and sent out a reverse 911 message to nearby residents to be on the lookout.

At 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street.

"Based on preliminary information, DPD believes this is the missing child," the police department said in a news release. "Initial information does not indicate foul play; however, the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner."

