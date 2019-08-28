ESTES PARK, Colo. —

Colorado’s most visited national park wants to raise its camping fees, but plans to ask the public what it thinks first.

According to a news release from Rocky Mountain National Park, the proposal involves raising the price of summer campsites from $26 to $30, and winter camping from $18 to $20 a night.

The proposal also includes introducing a new flat rate at group sites at the Glacier Basin Campground. Right now, it costs $4 per person, per night, but under a new fee structure, it would be $40 for a small group site, $50 for a medium group site, and $60 for a large group site.

RELATED: Deadly year in Rocky Mountain National Park sparks call for change from grieving family

RELATED: Rocky Mountain National Park posts record attendance numbers

It’s worth mentioning that camping at the park’s three reservation campgrounds -- Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, and Aspenglen -- tends to fill up six months in advance.

The other campgrounds are also tremendously busy, the park said.

In its news release, the park said it retains 80% of the money collected from camping fees, with the rest going to other parts of the National Park Service.

RELATED: Line to get into Rocky Mountain National Park more than a mile long



RELATED: Colorado's national parks have millions in deferred maintenance

Last year, 4.5 million people visited Rocky Mountain National Park -- a 3.5% increase in visitation over 2017.

It is the third most-visited national park in the country, behind the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.

You can weigh in on the proposal for camping fee hikes by emailing ROMO_Information@nps.gov.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS