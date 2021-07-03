Rollover crash in Aurora kills one on Friday night

Police said the incident happened on North Airport Boulevard at East 8th Avenue. Speed and alcohol might have been a factor, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A crash involving two people ended with one dead in a rollover crash Friday night at North Airport Boulevard and East 8th Avenue, said the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said they responded to the report of a one-car rollover crash about 9:45 p.m. in east Aurora.

After their initial investigation, APD said a white Honda CRV traveling north on North Airport Boulevard went off the right side of the roadway and rolled.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the car, and APD said they were taken to a local hospital, where the passenger later died.

APD said the driver is still hospitalized, and police said they think speed and alcohol played a factor in the deadly crash.

Neither the driver's nor the passenger's identity was released at this time.

The Adams County Coroner's Office is expected to release the passenger's identity once next of kin has been notified.

