Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is cancer free, daughter says

Former Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera is officially cancer-free. His daughter Courtney made the announcement Thursday WBTV reported.

“Thank you all for the love and prayers just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!,” Courtney Rivera tweeted.

Thank you all for the love and prayers ❤️💛 just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!! https://t.co/zxHls7WV7g — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) January 28, 2021

Many learned of Rivera's diagnosis with cancer back in August 2020 after the Washington Football Team made the Twitter post below. Rivera told ESPN's Schefter that he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. Schefter followed up to specify that Rivera had Squamous cell cancer of his neck.

In October of the same year, he completed his treatments and was able to ring the bell at Inova hospital in Northern Virginia to signify his accomplishment.

Very emotional moment for @RiverboatRonHC Hope others battling cancer can also look forward to ringing their bell when they complete treatment . #RiveraStrong #roadtorecovery #thankyouInova https://t.co/7bTETok4Mn — Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) October 26, 2020