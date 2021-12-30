Roof of Arvada Discount Tire collapses amid strong winds

One person was treated for minor injuries, firefighters said. No one was trapped in the collapse.

ARVADA, Colo. — One person sustained minor injuries when the roof of a Discount Tire store collapsed amid strong winds in Arvada Thursday afternoon.

The collapse happened just before 4 p.m. at the shop at 64th Avenue and Simms Street. The Arvada Fire Protection District said the roof came down into the store.

One person was treated for minor injuries, firefighters said. No one was trapped in the collapse.

Debris could be seen all over the parking lot, and some car windows were smashed.

Fire crews said the roof may have collapsed due to weather conditions. Winds in Arvada likely topped out around 70 mph early in the afternoon, though as of 5 p.m. on Thursday night those winds were starting to relax. They should continue to back off through the night.

Thursday's winds fueled a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed more than 500 homes in Boulder County. Pre-evacuation notices were issued for three communities in Arvada due to that fire. Those notices were lifted Thursday night.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.