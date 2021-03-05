Bear euthanized after attack in Routt County

Law enforcement said the attack happened in the Whitewoods subdivision early Monday morning.

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A sow bear was euthanized early Monday morning after authorities said it attacked someone in Routt County.

Routt County Communications sent alerts to residents in the Whitewoods subdivision to shelter in place after the bear attack was reported. The subdivision is about 12 driving miles southwest of Steamboat Springs.

The alert said law enforcement was tracking the sow bear and that she had been seen with two cubs.

About an hour later, another alert was sent out saying law enforcement had euthanized the bear and that the shelter in place had been lifted. The alert did not say what happened to the cubs.

Officials did not say what lead up to the attack, what kind of injuries were sustained by the person that was attacked or what their condition is.

This is the second reported bear attack in Colorado this year. In late April a 39-year-old woman in La Plata County was killed by another sow bear with two yearlings. That bear and the yearlings were euthanized by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) officers.

In the necropsies, CPW said the sow bear and one of the yearling's stomachs contained human remains. All three bears were in good body condition with adequate fat stores appropriate for the season (black bears typically lose between 20-27 percent of their body fat during hibernation), said CPW.

"Euthanizing wildlife is never an action our officers take lightly, but we have an obligation to prevent additional avoidable harm," CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said.

Cory Chick, CPW Southwest Region manager, said it was likely that those bears would attack humans again.

"Once a bear injures or consumes humans, we will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else," Chick said. "Bears will return to a food source over and over. A bear that loses its fear of humans is a dangerous animal. And this sow was teaching its yearlings that humans were a source of food, not something to fear and avoid."

The deadly attack in La Plata County was the first fatal attack in Colorado since August 2009, according to CPW.

Colorado's black bear population was estimated between 17,000 and 20,000. Over the past two years, CPW said it received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts.

Of those, 3,389 involved garbage, which attracts bears and is a major source of conflicts with humans. CPW said it took another 879 reports of black bears breaking into homes, dwellings or garages.

CPW encouraged people to be "Bear Aware" when in bear country. That includes securing trash, removing attractants like bird feeders and pet food from yards, removing food from vehicles, securing chicken coops and livestock and keeping garage doors closed.