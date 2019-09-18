DENVER — Half of the Regional Transportation District board voted against using its land for a proposed National Medal of Honor Museum.

The action needed eight votes to move forward. It failed with a 7-7 vote on Tuesday.

“The Board members who voted against it had several concerns, namely that it prevents us from doing anything else with the property if the opportunity presents itself. Others felt it is a prime piece of property that is worth much more than the $123,000/year that RTD would get through a sublease,” RTD spokesperson Laurie Huff said in a statement.

A national search that began in 2018 narrowed the museum location finalists to two – Denver and Arlington, Texas – in June.

The suggested Denver site for the museum is a parking lot near Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street that’s owned by Colorado. The museum hoped to use land that’s currently leased by RTD for a “grand, park-like” entrance at Lincoln Street and South Broadway, adjacent to Civic Center Station. RTD’s lease runs through 2075.

The land was once part of a redesign plan for Civic Center Station, but when RTD determined it wasn't needed, the property was set aside for potential development.

Per RTD, the land has also previously been considered for art installations, a hotel development or food trucks.

The National Medal of Honor Museum offered to pay $1 a year to sub-lease the lot, but the city of Denver subsequently offered to cover the $123,000 cost of a sub-lease if city council approved the offer, according to RTD documents.

Tuesday’s vote makes it more likely the museum will go to Arlington, as the NMOHM deemed the entrance proposal as “essential” to the project, an agenda from RTD said.

Plans for the museum include highlighting the inspiring stories of Medal of Honor recipients while shedding light on the wars in which they fought and the ideas the award represents. The museum will also include an education center aimed at character development in our nation’s youth.

