1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving RTD bus

The RTD bus driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other driver died in the crash Thursday, Colorado State Patrol said.

NIWOT, Colo. — A driver was killed and another driver was injured in a crash involving a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus in Niwot, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

The crash involving the bus and a Honda Odyssey van took place around 7:22 p.m. near the intersection of Colorado 119 and Niwot Road.

Details about the crash were not immediately available, but CSP said it was determined the driver of the Honda was at fault.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to CSP.

The road reopened at 11:07 p.m.

