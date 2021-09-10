RTD suspends L Line service through Sept. 21

DENVER — Service on one downtown Denver light rail line will be suspended for 10 days.
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will not operate the L Line light rail line from Saturday, Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 21.
L Line service will resume Wednesday, Sept. 22.
RTD said the suspension will allow crews to repair and replace one of the oldest sections of track on the RTD light rail system at the 20th and Welton Station.
The construction work is expected to impede access along both 20th and Welton streets, and the 20th and Welton Station will be closed during this period, according to RTD.
RTD said L Line customers can use Bus Route 43 as an alternative for service in the affected area.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.