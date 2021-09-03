RTD crews to work on L Line each night this week

Work on the L Line in downtown Denver will be conducted outside normal service hours.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will have crews working on the L Line each night this week to assess its infrastructure in downtown Denver.

RTD said it is working to determine infrastructure damage, created by insulation failure and water intrusion into the manhole. While the damage does not pose an immediate threat to light rail service, repair evaluation is needed.

RTD said its crews will be working near the Welton and 20th Street Station beginning early Tuesday, March 9. Crews will work 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Friday, March 12.

While power to the line will be shut down, no impacts to service are expected since the work is being conducted outside normal L Line service hours, said RTD.

