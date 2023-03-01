Heads up, light rail commuters...construction will reduce frequency of southeast trains

Starting Monday, the E Line will run every 30 minutes rather than every 15 minutes until October, RTD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced a new construction project Wednesday that will cut the frequency of light rail trains that run along the southeast corridor until October.

Starting on Monday, the E Line, which runs from RidgeGate Parkway to Union Station, will operate every 30 minutes between the RidgeGate Parkway station and the Southmoor station. Trains will run every 15 minutes between Southmoor and Union Station.

The R Line, which runs between Peoria and Lincoln stations, will discontinue service between the Lincoln and Florida stations until the project is completed in October.

The H Line, which runs between 18th and California and Florida stations will not operate between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Crews will work on coping panels along the top of the retaining wall that runs along the tracks between the I-25 and Broadway and Lincoln stations.

To see the adapted schedule for the E-Line, click here. To see the adapted schedule for the R Line, click here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.