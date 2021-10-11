RTD light rail lines experience delays due to power outage

Several lines were impacted due to the power outage.

DENVER — Multiple light rail lines are experiencing delays due to a power outage on Monday, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) said.

RTD reported that the D Line, E Line, H Line, and W Line were experiencing a 45-minute delay due to the power outage.

The D Line and H Line trains were being detoured to Union Station.

"Passengers needing to access Colfax @ Auraria Station through the downtown loop can board shuttle buses at all impacted stations for the time being," RTD said in a tweet.

Shuttle buses are currently replacing L Line service due to the power outage.

No other information was immediately available.

For more information, go to RTD's alerts page.

