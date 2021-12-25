x
Woman hit and killed by light rail train

Denver Police said the crash happened on West Iowa Avenue near Santa De Drive.
Credit: Taylor Schuss/9NEWS
RTD light rail train stopped on the tracks near West Iowa Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.

DENVER — A woman was hit and killed by an RTD light rail train Christmas afternoon near Denver's Platt Park neighborhood.

Denver Police (DPD) said the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The crash happened at West Iowa Avenue just east of South Santa Fe Drive near Overland Park Golf Course.

DPD said the circumstances leading up to the crash are being investigated.

