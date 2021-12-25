Woman hit and killed by light rail train

Denver Police said the crash happened on West Iowa Avenue near Santa De Drive.

DENVER — A woman was hit and killed by an RTD light rail train Christmas afternoon near Denver's Platt Park neighborhood.

Denver Police (DPD) said the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The crash happened at West Iowa Avenue just east of South Santa Fe Drive near Overland Park Golf Course.

DPD said the circumstances leading up to the crash are being investigated.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.