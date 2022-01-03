Travelers on RTD light rail, bus will still be required to wear a mask

The federal mask mandate has been extended until April 18.

COLORADO, USA — If you plan on riding on the bus or the light rail in the next month, you'll still have to wear a mask, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Friday.

While mask mandates have ended in most counties in Colorado, the federal mask mandate still applies to those traveling.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA), with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced Thursday that the federal mask mandate is extended until April 18.

This means people using RTD transportation will have to wear a mask. RTD employees will also be required to wear a mask while operating vehicles and while moving through vehicles and facilities.

RTD said it's continuing to stop the spread of COVID-19 by making sure all vehicles are cleaned daily in accordance with RTD's Pandemic Plan. This includes wiping down handrails and other high-touch surfaces.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.