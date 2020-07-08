3 women selected as finalists for new RTD CEO

A decision among the three finalists named on Friday will be made by the end of August, RTD says.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) narrowed its list of finalists for its top job down to three on Friday morning.

The transit agency's nationwide search for a new chief executive officer and general manager started in May and garnered 58 applicants, RTD said in a press release. On Friday, a search committee narrowed the field from six finalists to three.

According to their profiles provided by RTD, the finalists are:

Debra Johnson, deputy CEO of Long Beach Transit in Long Beach, Calif., who has also held executive positions with transit agencies in Washington, San Francisco and Los Angeles. She has 25 years of experience as a transit executive.

Adalee Le Grand, who as an executive with Transdev North America, a private transit company, served as a member of the executive team on transit agencies in Atlanta and New Orleans. She has two decades of experience in the transit industry.

Tina Quigley, who was CEO for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada until her retirement in November. She's also a licensed pilot and serves on the boards of several businesses, organizations and nonprofits.

Presentations from each finalist and an online survey will be available on the RTD website from Aug. 19 through 23.

RTD's last CEO and general manager, Dave Genova, announced his retirement in November, after nearly 26 years with the agency, amid concerns over unreliable bus and light-rail service caused by an operator shortage.

In January, RTD announced Paul Ballard, who once led Trinity Metro in Fort Worth, Texas, as interim CEO. Ballard said he didn't have an interest in the permanent position.

Over the past few months, RTD has dealt with lower ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency saw a 70% decrease in ridership when the pandemic reached Colorado this past spring, and the board of directors voted to reduce bus, light rail and special services through September.

RTD suspended fare collection for several weeks during the pandemic and resumed collection on July 1.

"We are pleased to reach this major milestone in our search for a new leader who will guide the agency through this crucial time of transition," said RTD Board chairman Angie Rivera-Malpiede in the release. "We certainly couldn't have predicted the year we have had, but we are confident that one of these three candidates has what it takes to lead us forward during recovery and beyond."

Executive search firm Krauthamer & Associates, along with the RTD Board of Directors, conducted the search.