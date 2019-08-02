DENVER — The horns that blare along the Denver section of the A Line crossings will soon stay quiet, at least most of the time, Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials announced Friday.

The A Line is the train that runs between Union Station in downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. The Regional Transportation District has been operating the A Line for more than two years without the federal government’s official stamp of approval.

The Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) biggest issue with the A Line stems from timing on its crossing gates, saying they are inconsistent and can stay down too long. Regulators originally required the horns to blare and flaggers to stand at each of the train’s 11 crossings because the timing of the gates didn’t meet government standards – regulators felt they came down too early or stayed down too long.

The horns currently sound along the A Line 21 hours a day. The quiet zones will begin March 1 after the FRA granted a waiver for the constant warning times at nine of the crossings.

They will blow at University of Colorado A Line crossings under certain circumstances involving safety concerns, RTD said in a release.

Gates, lights and bells will continue to activate and sound at crossings, as a warning to car and pedestrian traffic.

The March 1 start date gives the FRA 21 days to object. Denver and RTD officials in August 2018 asked the FRA for a waiver to stop the blaring horns.

RTD in December got FRA approval to remove flaggers.

RTD, also in December, submitted a detailed plan to fix issues with the crossing gates. The organization said it will do so within a year.

