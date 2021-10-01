RTD service changes take effect Sunday

The changes are in response to lower ridership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — Some RTD service changes due to low ridership were taking effect Sunday, the agency says in a news release.

>> The video above aired on Nov. 18, 2020, about RTD approves budget with layoffs, salary cuts

Due to the pandemic, RTD said that ridership is at about 40% of pre-COVID-19 levels. Given this, RTD said they would reallocate their lines to meet the needs of their busiest routes.

They said underperforming routes would be cut to allow more service for routes with higher ridership.

Among the changes was a suspension of the light rail C Line, which ran from Union Station to Highlands Ranch. The D Line, which loops through downtown before going south to Highlands Ranch, was reinstated.

Routes affected are listed below.

Local/Limited Bus Routes

Regional Bus Routes

Rail

For more information about RTD, visit rtd-denver.com, call 303-299-6000 and follow along on social media: www.facebook.com/RideRTD, @RideRTD on Twitter, @ridertd on Instagram and rideRTDco on YouTube. For the most current RTD news, visit the News Stop, at rtd-denver.com/news-stop.



> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.