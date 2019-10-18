DENVER —

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is set to consider “significant” service cuts due to difficulties recruiting and retaining bus and light rail operators.

That’s according to a proposal dated Oct. 16 that will be considered by the agency’s elected directors at a meeting in November.

In the memo, RTD said many bus and light rail operators have been forced to work six days a week for years, and admitted the struggles with employee recruitment and retention have hurt the reliability of its services -- directly impacting customers.

RELATED: Top bond rating agency downgrades RTD bonds for A, G lines

RELATED: RTD's new campaign looks to address declines in ridership, changing travel behavior

The plan didn’t specify what significant service cuts would mean. RTD already drops bus and train trips when there aren’t employees available to run them.

The proposal also mentions changing the strategy to recruit new RTD operators. The focus has been on the Hispanic community, and the memo indicates RTD is now targeting recruiting in Colorado’s Nepali, Indian, Ethiopian, Sudanese and Sikh communities.

This comes a little over two weeks after signs were spotted at Union Station warning riders the light rail could be delayed due to the operator shortage.

According to RTD, nearly 30% of those positions are open. In fact, the agency said it was short 61 light rail operators out of 216 authorized positions.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS