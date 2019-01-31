AURORA, Colo. — A crash involving a Regional Transportation District train and a vehicle occurred near East Exposition Avenue and South Blackhawk Street, according to a tweet Thursday afternoon from the Aurora Police Department.

East Exposition Avenue is closed at South Blackhawk Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

This crash is about two blocks from where a woman was ejected from an RTD train after it derailed early Monday morning during a snowstorm.

