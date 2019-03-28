OAK CREEK, Colo. — Postman Bill Babcock has been delivering the mail for more than three decades in the small mountain town of Oak Creek.

“Thirty-three and a half years,” said Babcock.

Six days a week he goes to work at the Oak Creek post office, about 20 miles south of Steamboat Springs. Each day, he sorts the mail, loads it into his car and heads out onto Routt County roads. It's been his routine since the 1980s.

“When I first started my son was a month old and he’s turning 34 this fall,” said Babcock.

KUSA

Over the years, a lot has changed. There’s now GPS tracking on packages and Amazon deliveries have added to his workload. Babcock started with 62 customers on his rural route. Now there are 650.

Despite the added load, Babcock said there was only one day in all those years when bad weather kept him from making his deliveries. This past winter was one of the worst.

“This is one of the top five as far as winters to deal with the mail,” said Babcock “It’s been a real challenge. Lots of snow and wind. It would snow a lot during the day. The boxes were covered up and it was hard to deliver to a lot of the boxes.”

KUSA

Over the years Babcock estimated that he’s driven more than 700,000 miles. His latest car has more than 200,000 miles on it and is missing a few hubcaps. There are also wires holding some of the parts on.

It's a sign, he said, that it's time to give the car a rest through retirement.

“I’m very excited about that,” said Babcock.“My wife Elizabeth and I have big plans, travel and see the grandchildren.”

