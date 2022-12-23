Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate the holidays at Children's Hospital Colorado

The two sang Christmas carols and met with patients.

DENVER — Two of Denver's biggest superstars stopped at Children's Hospital Colorado this week to spread Christmas cheer.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, stopped by the Aurora hospital to spend time with patients before Christmas.

The famous duo appeared in the Seacrest Studios and sang Christmas carols – well at least Ciara did.

"She's going to do the singing, and I'm going to do the cheerleading," Wilson said in a video shared by the hospital.

Aside from the caroling, the couple read their book "Why Not You?" and had a meet-and-greet with patients.

Children's Hospital Colorado said the patients who couldn't participate in the festivities were able to stream the visit in their rooms.

"It’s my favorite time of the year because you get to spread good cheer!," Ciara said on Twitter.

