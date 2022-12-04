Russell Wilson's Bellevue mansion hits the market for $28 million

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Now that Russell Wilson is headed for Denver, the quarterback has listed his Bellevue mansion for sale for $28 million.
The house sits on Lake Washington with over 11,000 square feet of space. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cinema, two dining rooms, a dance/yoga studio and a pro gym.
The exterior has three patios, twelve parking spots and a two-story treehouse. There is also a dock and two jet ski lifts, according to a listing on Windermere's website.
The house itself is on the market for $28 million, while an adjoining lot to Wilson's mansion is on the market for $8 million. The lot features a basketball and pickleball court with 110 feet of lakefront property.
The house was last put on the market in 2015 for $6.7 million.
Reports Wilson would be traded began circulating in early March, and the quarterback eventually landed with the Denver Broncos. In exchange, the Seahawks recieved quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick from the Broncos for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.