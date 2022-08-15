RV crashes into donut shop, injures 4 in Lakewood

Four people were injured after an RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An RV crash into a Winchell's Donut House injured four people in Lakewood Monday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m. that the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.

The driver of the RV and a patron inside the business were transported to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to Lakewood Police Department Public Information Officer Detective Ty Countryman.

They have started to remove the RV from the donut shop. This is our first look of more of the damage inside the store. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dnS65eulA8 — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) August 15, 2022

Two employees were inside the business at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries, Countryman told 9NEWS.

A dog was also rescued from the vehicle and was not injured, according to WMFR.

The structure is heavily damaged and WMFR said its technical rescue team is working to shore it up.

