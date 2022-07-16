Aurora Fire investigating RV explosion

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the explosion.

AURORA, Colo — Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating what caused an RV to explode along Exposition Avenue on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday they were called out to reports of an explosion and an RV fire.

When firefighters arrived they found a parked RV that was on fire along Exposition Avenue at Ohio Drive.

Video posted on AFR Twitter shows multiple firefighters fighting a large fire coming from the RV. It's unclear if anyone was inside the RV when the explosion happened, but AFR said no injuries were reported.

AFR said windows in nearby businesses were damaged due to the fire and the explosion. Officials have not released what caused the explosion.

#AFRIncident: this morning after 8:15 firefighters responded to reports of an explosion and RV fire.



The RV was parked along Exposition Ave. at Ohio Dr. Thankfully no injuries were reported. Windows in a nearby business were damaged and the fire cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/F5NYdhI0H0 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 16, 2022

