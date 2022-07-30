x
Denver Fire investigating fatal RV fire

The Denver Fire Department said they are investigating what led up to the fire.
Credit: Denver Fire Department

DENVER — A person was found dead after firefighters were called to an RV fire in Denver on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Fire Department. 

DFD said firefighters were called to the RV fire located in the alley of 2716 Vine Street on Saturday morning. A spokesperson with the fire department said when firefighters were extinguishing the fire they found one person who was dead inside. 

The fire spread to an exterior garage causing partial damage, DFD said in a Twitter post. 

DFD said there were no reports of other injuries due to the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Fire crews along with the Denver Police Department (DPD) are working together on the death investigation. 

It is unclear what led up to the fire, the fire department said.

