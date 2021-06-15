x
RV catches fire, forces closure of I-70 in Jefferson County

No one was injured in the fire that has closed Interstate 70 westbound at Lookout Mountain.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An RV caught fire Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the RV was reportedly unoccupied when it caught fire. The RV rolled into a semi truck, CSP said. The semi's driver was able to get out of the cab safely, CSP said.

A small grass fire also started from the burning vehicle, CSP said. 

The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at mile marker 256, which is the Lookout Mountain exit. CSP did not have an estimate on when the interstate would be able to reopen.

