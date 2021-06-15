RV catches fire, forces closure of I-70 in Jefferson County

No one was injured in the fire that has closed Interstate 70 westbound at Lookout Mountain.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An RV caught fire Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the RV was reportedly unoccupied when it caught fire. The RV rolled into a semi truck, CSP said. The semi's driver was able to get out of the cab safely, CSP said.

A small grass fire also started from the burning vehicle, CSP said.

The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at mile marker 256, which is the Lookout Mountain exit. CSP did not have an estimate on when the interstate would be able to reopen.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.