RV catches fire, forces closure of I-70 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An RV caught fire Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the RV was reportedly unoccupied when it caught fire. The RV rolled into a semi truck, CSP said. The semi's driver was able to get out of the cab safely, CSP said.
A small grass fire also started from the burning vehicle, CSP said.
The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at mile marker 256, which is the Lookout Mountain exit. CSP did not have an estimate on when the interstate would be able to reopen.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.