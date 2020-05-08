Westminster RV fire considered 'suspicious'

The camper, which was parked near a home, caught fire around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Investigators looking into a fire that destroyed an RV in Westminster and damaged the exterior of a home said it is considered suspicious, according to the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

Firefighters and police responded to the trailer fire in the 7200 block of Eaton Street at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday and found the camper engulfed in flames. That's in an area just south of Westminster Boulevard and West 98th Avenue.

They managed to get it under control in about 10 minutes and prevented heavy damage to a home nearby. That home did sustain damage to its exterior siding and wooden fence.

Police have not been able to enter the camper, but at this time don't believe anyone was inside and don't believe anyone was injured.

Detectives with WPD and fire investigators are looking into the cause but have not yet determined if the fire was intentionally set.