City council committee approves funding extension for Denver's Safe Outdoor Spaces program

The Colorado Village Collaborative is planning to open two new sites after May.

DENVER — Denver's Safe Outdoor Spaces (SOS) program would have enough funding to operate two sites through the end of the year, instead of ending in the spring, under a contract approved by a city council committee Wednesday.

The Colorado Village Collaborative said in an email the contract would fund its SOS site at Denver Community Church at East 16th Avenue and Pearl Street and another one to be operated in partnership with the St. Francis Center.

But the Colorado Village Collaborative said it remains committed to winding down services at the Denver Community Church site on May 31 and will search for two new SOS sites to operate through the end of the year.

SOS sites are temporary, managed campsites approved by the city that serve people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

Interfaith Alliance said each SOS site features onsite staff, rules and guidelines for residents, security services, strict cleanliness standards, COVID-19 screenings and direct access to services including housing assistance, employment navigation and mental health resources.

Tents are equipped with electricity and are insulated to maintain a temperature of 70 degrees.

Bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities are also provided.

The contract next goes to the full city council for approval.