Safe2Tell saw a drop in tips during the 2020-21 school year

A report found monthly tip volume began to increase in March, as more schools began to transition back to in-person learning.

DENVER — Safe2Tell saw 45% fewer tips in the COVID-affected 2020-2021 school year than the previous year, according to the annual report released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office. 

Safe2Tell is a Colorado program that allows students and others to report anonymous threats or concerns. The report says from Aug. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021, they received a total of 11,388 tips. 

Of those, 95.2% were actionable. (Non-actionable tips include test tips, duplicate reports, pranks, and hangups.)

The report found monthly tip volume began to increase in March, as more schools began to transition back to in-person learning after being remote for much of the school year. 

Safe2Tell has received 7,141 tips so far this school year, which started Aug. 1, according to a monthly report released Tuesday.

The annual report found the most common tip categories in 2020-2021 were suicide threats (20%), welfare checks (9%), drugs (5%), self-harm (4%), and cyberbullying (4%). 

Safe2Tell's annual report includes the outcomes of tips across the five most frequently used tip categories. Parents were notified in more than 40% of cases across all five categories, according to the report. Welfare checks were conducted in more than 40% of cases involving suicide threats, welfare checks and self-harm.

After a bill passed by the Colorado legislature in 2020, every mobile and web tip submitted to Safe2Tell receives a response that includes contact information for Colorado Crisis Services. Phone tips can be directly transferred to the Colorado Crisis Services phone line (1-844-493-8255).

To make a report, anyone can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

