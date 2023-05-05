Couple go missing while camping in southern Colorado

Saguache County Search and Rescue said Joseph Rivera and Jennifer Nelson may have been camping in the Cochetopa Pass area.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Saguache County Search and Rescue is looking for two people who went missing while on a camping trip in southern Colorado.

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Friday that Joseph Rivera and Jennifer Nelson were traveling from Ridgway to Del Norte when they disappeared.

They may have been camping in the Cochetopa Pass area, according to Saguache County Search and Rescue. Their last known location was Gunnison at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Rivera, who goes by Jeff, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. Nelson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.

They are driving a black 2018 Ford F1-50 and are pulling a trailer with a camouflage ATV on it. They have a black and white dog named Polly with them.

A relative said the couple were looking for shed antlers when they went missing.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.

