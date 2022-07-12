Some Leadville hospital employees may not get paid this week

The hospital board of directors said they were expecting a cash advance that has not arrived yet.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — There's a possibility employees at a hospital in Leadville won't get paid this week.

The board of directors of St. Vincent Health called a special meeting on Wednesday and said that as of right now, they don't have the money to pay employees this Friday.

During the meeting, directors said the hospital was expecting a cash advance in early December but said that money hasn't arrived yet.

Much of the meeting was spent debating policies on whether employees have to work or if they can collect unemployment.

There were no decisions made during Wednesday's meeting. The board said it expects to have more meetings on Thursday with the state and county.

We reached out to the board for comment on Wednesday evening and have not heard back.

