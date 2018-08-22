A suspected salmonella outbreak is under investigation in Old Town Fort Collins linked to La Luz Mexican Restaurant there, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

As of Tuesday, there have been six confirmed salmonella cases - and several more awaiting confirmation - linked to the restaurant. Some of those who've contracted the disease have had to be hospitalized, the health department said.

According to health officials, La Luz has been helpful in trying to pin down what led to this salmonella outbreak. The restaurant is also worried about the safety of its staff and customers and is working to prevent any more cases.

La Luz has closed for further notice until more about the outbreak is known, the health department said. The restaurant is at 200 Walnut Street A, Fort Collins, CO 80524.

Here's what the health department said those who've eaten at La Luz recently should be aware of:

Salmonella are bacteria that can cause infections affecting the intestinal tract, urinary tract, bloodstream or other body tissues. Salmonella is often spread to people through food consumption. The bacteria can be found in many food items including raw meats, eggs, produce. Salmonella can be spread through people who are sick who handle food. Some people who are infected are asymptomatic and can spread the infection unknowingly.

Symptoms may include, diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, vomiting and bloody stool. Symptoms typically appear 6-72 hours after eating contaminated food and will usually last for 4 to 7 days. In severe cases, the symptoms may last longer or require hospitalization.

If you'd like to report concerns or illnesses about this possible outbreak, head to this link.

