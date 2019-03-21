Just in time for warmer spring weather, Denver’s Samaritan House shelter is gearing up for a facelift.

The 32-year-old building at 2301 Lawrence Street in downtown Denver is expanding capacity on its family floor from 21 to 25 rooms in hope of accommodating larger, multi-generational families. It’s the first phase of a three-year project that will include a number of upgrades to the facility.

Work on the first phase of the project is expected to start in mid-May and will wrap up in September, according to Mike Sinnett, Vice President of Shelter Operations for Catholic Charities of Denver.

“The contractors that we hired are pretty optimistic they’ll get it done in four months,” Sinnett said.

In the meantime, the shelter is making plans to ensure current residents have a place to stay during the renovation.

“We’ve been working with other service providers in the community that have offered some of their opportunities and their abilities to take care of the those individuals while we’re in the interim.” Sinnett said.

Upgrades to the family rooms will include new furniture, paint, flooring, ceiling tiles, and updates to the bathrooms. Sinnett says starting the project in May was an effort to minimize the inconveniences for the families that live there.

“The weather played a big factor in it,” Sinnett said. “Kids are out of school so that was a big part of our decision. It just seems to work better with the family population during the summer”

