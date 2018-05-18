THORNTON - Thorntonfest, scheduled for Saturday, May 19, has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather. Three events, however, will still take place but at new locations.

“This is only the third time in the 23-years of the event that we’ve been forced to cancel,” says Thornton Recreation Manager Jan Kiehl, in a news release.

Thorntonfest was scheduled to take place at the Carpenter Park Fields at 108th Ave. and Colorado Blvd.

“The field does not drain well and any saturation makes hosting an event of this size impossible," says Kiehl.

Three events will still take place:

Thornton’s Got Talent Competition – Carpenter Recreation Center, 11151 Colorado Blvd., Multipurpose rooms, Saturday, 12 - 4 p.m.

Dock Dogs Competition – in the parking lot south of the Carpenter Park Fields, Saturday and Sunday. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Disc Dogs Competition – Woodglen/Brookshire Park, 11730 St. Paul St., Saturday and Sunday. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

