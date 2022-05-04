After bone discovery, sheriff's office says it was not their intent to disturb final resting place

The Saguache County coroner is working with the family to return the remains of their loved one.

CRESTONE, Colo. — Bones found mixed with ashes along a road near a campground in Crestone last week were scattered there by a family and no foul play is suspected, according to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

The agency received a tip about the possible human remains around 5:30 p.m. on April 25 after they were discovered near the Forest Service gate to North Crestone Campground. The road is also known as Saguache County Road 71. The campground is closed between September and May.

The county coroner was called to the scene and he also suspected that the bones were human. As a result, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was contacted to assist with the recovery of the bones and the collection of any potential evidence from the area. The bones were ultimately collected from the area the next day, on April 26, the sheriff's office said.

The next day it was determined that the bones were human. Investigators have since learned that the remains were scattered in the area by a family who was unable to access the North Crestone Trailhead due to the time of year and the road being closed.

The sheriff's office said in an update that it was "not their intent" to disturb the final resting place.

"The Saguache County Sheriff's Office is saddened that the final resting place of the deceased person was disturbed," the agency said on Facebook. "The Saguache County coroner is working with the family to return the remains of their loved one."

The agency said they respect the ability of people to scatter ashes of loved ones in places that hold special meaning, but requested that those locations are less noticeable to the general public.

