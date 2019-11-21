BRIGHTON, Colo. — A school bus driver was issued a summons for careless driving causing injury following a rollover crash in September, according to the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

Investigators with BPD determined that drugs and alcohol were not involved but said the driver, 43-year-old Christina Villareal may have been fatigued.

The bus was westbound on East 136th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 when it left the roadway on the right-hand side and Villareal lost control, BPD said. The bus slid and rolled one time, coming to rest upright.

The bus was headed to Prairie View High School a school within the 27J School District which covers Brighton, Commerce City and Thornton.

All of the six students on board were high school age. No one was seriously hurt.

