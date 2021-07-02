Search for body underway at Blue Heron Park in Jefferson County

JCSO has been looking for 30-year-old Graham Hebert, who walked away from a nearby home for at-risk adults on Jan. 1.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The search for an at-risk man who went missing more than a month ago has led Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) investigators to Blue Heron Park.

JCSO said a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) drone spotted a body in the water from the air at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. West Metro Fire Rescue was called in to perform the recovery, according to JCSO, which has been difficult because of murky water. A CPW underwater drone is also being used in the search, JCSO said.

The missing person is 30-year-old Graham Hebert, who walked away from a home for at-risk adults on West Berry Drive on Jan. 1, JCSO said.

JCSO said Hebert was known to frequent Blue Heron Park, which is located just west of the facility.

JCSO tweeted Saturday evening that recovery efforts would continue Sunday morning, and that the lake would be closed to the public overnight.

The identity of the body will have to be confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office once it is recovered, JCSO said.