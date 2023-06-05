Search continues for missing woman in southern Colorado

Edna Quintana, 55, was last seen on May 3.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Saguache County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are still searching for a 55-year-old woman who has been missing since last month.

CBI said Edna Quintana was last seen on Wednesday, May 3. She was walking in the Saguache area when she was last seen, according to CBI.

Saguache is located in southern Colorado.

Quintana has medical issues and there is concern for her health and wellbeing, CBI said.

Quintana's family has been unable to reach her, according to the alert.

She's described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 to 120 pounds. Authorities do not know what she was last seen wearing.

"We encourage the use of the tipline to provide information about Edna Quintana," said Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick. Someone has that key piece of information that will help us locate Edna."

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or the CBI tip line at 719-416-5815.

