High winds force 2 water rescues; search for body of paddleboarder underway

A man was pulled from the Soda Lakes in Jefferson County, and crews are searching for the body of a paddleboarder at Chatfield Reservoir.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — High winds Sunday afternoon forced water rescues at Chatfield Reservoir and the Soda Lakes, according to rescue officials.

South Metro Fire Rescue is working to recover the body of a paddleboarder who witnesses say went under water at Chatfield Reservoir. Ranger boats and a South Metro dive boat were conducting a sonar grid search using last-seen points from witnesses on shore, the agency said in a tweet Sunday evening.

South Metro later said Colorado Parks and Wildlife would remain on the water using sonar overnight, and that South Metro's dive team would return Monday morning to continue the search.

A second paddleboarder was able to make it to shore, South Metro said.

Also on Sunday, a man in his 50s was pulled out of a body of water in the Soda Lakes after a sailboarding incident, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The man had been sailboarding, and a gust of wind may have knocked him over, West Metro said.

Witnesses who had seen him sailboarding said the sail and board were separated and passersby pulled the man out of the water and called West Metro, the agency said.

West Metro said the man was wearing all the proper protective gear including a life preserver, helmet and wetsuit.

Rescuers began CPR and took the man to St. Anthony Hospital. West Metro said the man's current status is unknown but he was "critically injured."

Soda Lakes is located near C-470 and W. Morrison Road.