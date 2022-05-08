Search for missing man turns to recovery operation at Cherry Creek Reservoir

Officials said the man was on a tube being pulled by a boat when he became separated from the tube and went missing.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team is searching for a 29-year-old man who went missing at Cherry Creek reservoir on Saturday evening.

CPW said around 6:45 p.m., the man was on a tube being pulled by a boat when he became separated from the tube and went missing in the water. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials with South Metro Fire Rescue and park rangers at Cherry Creek State Park were called out to the scene and began searching for the man. They used sonar to try to locate the man, which was approximately 300 yards east of the marina on the west end of the reservoir, CPW said.

At around 8:30 p.m., South Metro tweeted that rescue efforts had been unsuccessful and that the effort had turned into a recovery operation. South Metro and the park rangers searched for the man for 90 minutes.

UPDATE: Unfortunately rescuers were unable to locate the missing person. The recovery operation has been turned over to State Parks. Thank you to Arapahoe Sheriff for assisting. @CPW_NE pic.twitter.com/szegfRHl5K — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 8, 2022

The recovery efforts were turned over to CPW's MERT program. CPW said five members of the MERT team arrived at the scene around 8:46 p.m. and began their search in two vessels.

The MERT team used underwater ROVs (remote-operated vehicles) in their search. CPW said the team searched the water until 4 a.m. on Sunday but was unable to locate the man.

Officials with South Metro Fire resumed searching for the man at sunrise on Sunday and CPW will resume searching starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

CPW said while officials are searching for the 29-year-old man, the reservoir will be closed to boating. They said the rest of the park will remain open on Sunday.

CPW said this incident comes nearly a year after a kayaker drowned at the same location. On May 2, 2021, a kayaker drowned near the East Shades parking area that is by the east boat ramp after being flipped over in the water.

